Historic steel home heavily damaged by fire

TROY – Firefighters from Troy were dispatched to the a reported fully-involved structure fire at a home on Hobart Circle in Troy around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Chief Matt Simmons said that his men arrived on the scene to find “heavy smoke and flames” coming from one side of the structure.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. Simmons said that the home suffered heavy damage but his crews were still doing overhaul so the extent of the damage is still unknown.

Casstown Fire Department provided mutual aide to Troy.

The home was one of 21 original Hobart Welded Steel House Company homes constructed between 1932 and 1941, nine of which are in the Hobart Circle area.

Simmons said that the steel home did not add additional difficulty for firefighters. “It holds the heat a little bit more than a normal structure fire,” said Simmons, “but it helps limit the combustibility of the structure itself.” Simmons went on to say that there were a lot of contents in the home that “made it difficult to get to the seat of the fire.”

The family was not home at the time the blaze broke out. There were no injuries. Firefighters have yet to release a cause of the fire or a damage estimate.

Mike Ullery | Civitas Media Firefighters from Troy and Casstown work the scene of a structure fire on Hobart Circle on Tuesday evening.

