Kroger reportedly robbed early Monday

PIQUA — Kroger, 1510 Covington Ave., was reportedly robbed early Monday morning.

The Piqua Police Department received the call about the alleged robbery at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday. According to Deputy Chief Jason Preston, a black male suspect handed a note to a cashier. The cashier told police that the suspect indicated that he had a weapon but did not show one. The cashier then handed the suspect an unknown amount of cash from the cash register, and the suspect reportedly left with the money.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 20s wearing either a red shirt or jacket along with a baseball cap. There was no violence or injuries reported. The cashier was the only person aware of the incident while it was occurring.

Video surveillance of the incident was collected.

By Sam Wildow swildow@dailycall.com

To contact the Piqua Police Department: The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (937) 615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.piquaoh.org/police_submitatip.htm for more information. To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@dailycall.com or (937) 451-3336

