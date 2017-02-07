Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports and Miami County Municipal Court records.

DRUG OFFENSE: Eyvonne R. Fields, 21, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument on Feb. 6 in connection with an incident reported on the 1200 block of E. Ash Street on Jan. 31.

Rosanne E. Wead, 29, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument on Feb. 6 in connection with an incident reported on the 1900 block of Covington Avenue on Feb. 3.

THEFT: A male juvenile offender was charged with theft and misuse of a credit card on Feb. 4.

FRAUD: Kroger reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill on Feb. 4 at around 7:30 p.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of people yelling outside on Manier Avenue on Feb. 4 at around 9:20 p.m. A subject said that he was yelling on the phone and agreed to go inside for the night.

Employees at Z’s Food and Spirits reported a large group of people fight at or near the business on N. Wayne Street on Feb. 5 at approximately 1:30 a.m. Upon officer arrival, the group dispersed.

There was a report of seven people in a physical altercation on Wood Street on Feb. 5 at approximately 2 a.m. No one pursued charges.

Two women were reportedly arguing outside of Speedway on Scott Drive on Feb. 5 at around 5:20 p.m. They were warned for disorderly conduct.

A man was warned for disorderly conduct on S. Main Street on Feb. 5 at approximately 9:45 p.m.

SUSPICIOUS: An officer observed a man sleeping in his vehicle that was parked behind Cracker Barrel on E. Ash Street on Feb. 5 at approximately 5 a.m. The man advised that he was passing through town.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Two vehicles were reportedly egged on Walker Street overnight between Feb. 4-5.

ASSAULT: A caller reported being assault at Z’s Food and Spirits on Feb. 5.

A complainant reported someone pulling her hair and slapping her on Lenox Street on Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. Carol A. Rigola, 58, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A complainant reported that someone flattened all of the tires on his vehicle while it was parked at Walmart on Feb. 5 between 5-10:30 p.m.

By Sam Wildow swildow@dailycall.com

To contact the Piqua Police Department: The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (937) 615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.piquaoh.org/police_submitatip.htm for more information. To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

Reach the writer at swildow@dailycall.com or (937) 451-3336

