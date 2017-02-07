PCIS is Tiger Strong

Contributed photo

Piqua Central Intermediate School students and staff showed their support for West Liberty Salem Schools and community with Orange & Black Day at the school on Monday. Josh Kauffman, Principal at PCIS said, “It is also a perfect opportunity to discuss with them (students) why we put so much priority in safety, as well as why we act the way we do in showing kindness, empathy, and support to others who may be fighting a hard battle. This is a great way to teach kids about being part of something bigger than themselves and that communities get behind other communities when times get tough.”

Contributed photo Piqua Central Intermediate School students and staff showed their support for West Liberty Salem Schools and community with Orange & Black Day at the school on Monday. Josh Kauffman, Principal at PCIS said, “It is also a perfect opportunity to discuss with them (students) why we put so much priority in safety, as well as why we act the way we do in showing kindness, empathy, and support to others who may be fighting a hard battle. This is a great way to teach kids about being part of something bigger than themselves and that communities get behind other communities when times get tough.” http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_PCIS_TigerStrong.jpg Contributed photo Piqua Central Intermediate School students and staff showed their support for West Liberty Salem Schools and community with Orange & Black Day at the school on Monday. Josh Kauffman, Principal at PCIS said, “It is also a perfect opportunity to discuss with them (students) why we put so much priority in safety, as well as why we act the way we do in showing kindness, empathy, and support to others who may be fighting a hard battle. This is a great way to teach kids about being part of something bigger than themselves and that communities get behind other communities when times get tough.”