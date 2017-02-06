Piqua man indicted on child porn charges

PIQUA — An investigation into a report of child pornography has resulted in an multiple indictments for a local man.

Joshua L. Schwarz, 29, of Piqua has been charged with 10 counts of fourth-degree felony pandering sexually oriented material, 10 counts of fifth-degree felony illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, and one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

The Piqua Police Department began their investigation on Aug. 29. According to a press release from the Piqua Police Department, evidence gathered during the investigation was presented to a grand jury in late January. Indictments and a warrant were issued.

On Sunday, patrol division officers observed Schwarz driving near his residence, stopped the vehicle, and took him into custody.

Schwarz spent one day in jail at the Miami County Jail before being released on bond.

Schwarz