Midmark offering technical scholarship

DAYTON — Midmark Corp. is offering a $20,000 technical scholarship to a graduating high school senior who is a resident of Darke, Miami, Mercer, Auglaize or Shelby county high schools. Eligible seniors must be pursuing a bachelor’s degree at an accredited four-year university in computer science, engineering, information technology, computer information systems or management information systems.

This scholarship offers not only money for tuition; it offers an opportunity to gain experience. The scholarship winner interns during their college summer breaks; beginning in production and gaining more responsibilities each year. After college graduation, the student must commit at least three years of employment with Midmark. Paid out incrementally throughout a four-year program, the recipient is chosen based on his or her application and interview with an internal panel of Midmark Teammates.

Renee Schmitmeyer is the 2009 recipient of the Midmark Technical Scholarship. Upon graduating high school, she began pursuing an engineering degree at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Schmitmeyer had a keen interest in healthcare and physics, leading her to choose a biomedical engineering focus. During her summers off, she took advantage of her secured internships at Midmark — first on the assembly line, then operations, and her final two summers of undergrad were spent in new product development.

Now a new product development engineer at Midmark, Schmitmeyer shared “There was so much value to starting in production in my current role as an engineer. I became well-acquainted with our products and their components, and now, I am able to easily take the assembly process into account when designing new products.

“The technical scholarship program gave me the opportunity to pursue an education at a one of the nation’s best schools for my discipline, and also helped me decide to pursue a master’s in engineering management. And knowing that I had a full-time job lined up after graduation was just icing on the cake.”

When asked why she continues to stay with Midmark, Schmitmeyer stated, “Midmark has one of the best cultures — professional, but relaxed. I like the people, their values and the reward of knowing that our healthcare products and services help people.”

Eligible students should contact their guidance counselor for more information. Scholarship applications are due Feb. 24.