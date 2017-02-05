CSX bridge back on city’s agenda

PIQUA — The CSX railroad bridge over Ash Street will be back on the Piqua City Commission’s agenda at their meeting on Tuesday evening.

The commission will be voting on a right-of-way and indemnity agreement with CSX Transportation, Inc. for the painting of the CSX railroad bridge over U.S. Route 36/Ash Street. The agreement was previously tabled for further negotiations between legal counsel, which have since been resolved.

The cost of this contract is not to exceed $54,600, which includes the cost of having a CSX inspector on site the entire time the bridge is being painted. On Friday, City Manager Gary Huff advised that this cost might go down and the city might receive a refund of some of this contract, but they are required to pay this amount up front.

In August, the commission approved by a vote of 3-2 the bid contract with APBN Inc. to paint the railroad bridge at a cost of $221,000, which includes a 10 percent contingency, pending the agreement with CSX. Commissioners John Martin and Bill Vogt voted against the amended resolution awarding the contract. APBN Inc. has continued to hold that bid price for the city.

In addition to surface preparation of the existing structural steel bridge and repainting it, the bid contract to APBN Inc. includes sealing the concrete surfaces at the ends of the bridge. The project will also consist of traffic maintenance, including lane closures on Ash Street needed to complete this work.

The commission will also be announcing a proclamation to honor Cpl. Samuel F. Pearson, a 1998 Piqua High School graduate and Piqua athlete who gave his life while serving his country in Baghdad, Iraq on Oct. 10, 2007. This proclamation precedes a “Green Out” event being held on Feb. 17, at the Piqua vs. Troy varsity basketball game and will establish Feb. 17, 2017, as “Green Out Day honoring our military veterans and Samuel F. Pearson Day.”

The commission will also be honoring retiring police officer Kevin R. O’Reilly with a resolution of appreciation.

Commission to consider indemnity agreement

By Sam Wildow swildow@dailycall.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@dailycall.com or (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@dailycall.com or (937) 451-3336