Super Bowl Sunday prep

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Anne Furman, left, of Buffalo Wings & Rings goes over a Super Bowl promotion with employees Atlanta Joseph, Taylor Beougher and Christina Johnson at the Piqua location on Friday. Local bars and restaurants are anticipating brisk business on this Super Bowl Sunday. The store is offering a carry-out special and a chance to win gift cards.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Anne Furman, left, of Buffalo Wings & Rings goes over a Super Bowl promotion with employees Atlanta Joseph, Taylor Beougher and Christina Johnson at the Piqua location on Friday. Local bars and restaurants are anticipating brisk business on this Super Bowl Sunday. The store is offering a carry-out special and a chance to win gift cards.