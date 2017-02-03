Edison State welcomes Disney Institute

PIQUA — Disney Institute is bringing its renowned professional development course, Disney’s Approach to Quality Service, to Piqua on Thursday, April 6. Sponsored by Edison State Community College, the event will help professionals examine how they can differentiate their service to become a provider of choice and understand the processes necessary to develop a culture that consistently delivers that exceptional service.

This day of Disney Institute training uses business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide.

Disney’s Approach to quality service gives participants the chance to explore how customer experience insights and examples from Disney parks and resorts can provide relevant illustrations and engaging stories to help organizations deliver the type of long-term results they are capable of delivering.

A rate of $299 per person will be available to Edison State partners in Darke, Miami, and Shelby counties. Non-Edison State partners outside of Darke, Miami, and Shelby counties will be charged a rate of $399 per person. Both rates include all course materials, as well as breakfast, lunch, and parking. For more information or to register, call 778-7805 or visit www.edisonohio.edu/Disney.

About Disney Institute

As the trusted, authoritative voice on the Disney approach to customer experience, Disney Institute uses business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide.

For nearly three decades, Disney Institute has helped professionals discover ways to positively impact their organizations and the customer they serve through immersion in leadership, service and employee engagement. Unique to Disney Institute is the opportunity to go behind the scenes in a “living laboratory” to observe firsthand how Disney methodologies are operationalized and how they can be adapted and applied to any work environment.

To learn more, visit www.disneyinstitute.com or call (321) 939-4600.