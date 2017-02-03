Dayton man charged with assault at UVMC

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested one male subject who refused to leave Upper Valley Medical Center from a string of incidents Friday morning.

Cody Wooldridge, 26, of Dayton, is currently incarcerated at the Miami County Jail with pending charges of misdemeanor assault, theft and disorderly conduct.

On Friday morning, Wooldridge allegedly assaulted a 49-year-old Piqua man as he was walking into the hospital to visit his new grandchild. Wooldridge allegedly would not let the man pass him in the parking lot. Wooldridge verbally assaulted the man, and then elbowed him causing him to drop his coffee and then shoved him out of the way.

Once Wooldridge was in custody, he also admitted to entering an unlocked van in the parking lot, stealing a cigarette and a lighter.

Wooldridge, along with a female subject from Troy, also tried to enter a doctor’s Lexus SUV in the parking lot. The pair also jumped in front of another vehicle. The driver said she almost hit them when they jumped into the path of her vehicle.

The female party was released to her father with no charges.

