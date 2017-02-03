Man sentenced for sexual imposition

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was sentenced this week to serve 180 days in jail for sexual imposition in Miami County Municipal Court.

David Allen Maxon, 46, was originally charged with third-degree felony gross sexual imposition in November, but was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor sexual imposition in December.

Maxon was accused of having sexual contact with a minor in July of last year. The victim was reportedly a minor older than 12 years old at the time of the incident and was an acquaintance of Maxon. The case involving Maxon investigated jointly by the Piqua Police Department and Children’s Services.

Maxon is currently incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

In other news:

• Nick L. Reed, 45, of Piqua, was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing two residents’ groceries.

Reed was arraigned Friday morning on second-degree felony burglary. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Reed reportedly entered a home on the 900 block of W. High Street on Thursday without permission and took all of the victims’ food. Reed claimed he did this because the victims’ power was out and did not want the food to spoil; however, the victims advised the power was not out at the residence.

An officer went with the victims to retrieve the food from Reed. According to court records, Reed was “highly intoxicated” and at one point began throwing food items at the victims’ vehicle along with punching his walls.

Reed is currently being held at the Miami County Jail on $50,000 bond.

• Jonathan A. Thorpe, 20, Piqua, was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with incidents in September on the 1500 block of Washington Avenue and the 900 block of Camp Street. Thorpe was sentenced this week in Miami County Municipal Court to two years probation, a $100 fine, and suspended jail time for the crime. A restitution hearing is scheduled for next month.

• Bradley W. Callahan, 37, of Houston, was found guilty of third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief in connection with an incident in May on the 1600 block of Nicklin Avenue. This charge was reduced down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering. Callahan was sentenced to two years probation, a $75 fine, and suspended jail time this week.

By Sam Wildow swildow@dailycall.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@dailycall.com or (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@dailycall.com