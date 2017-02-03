Hostetter named president of Hartzell Hardwoods

PIQUA — Hartzell Hardwoods, a worldwide leader processing premium walnut and thick oak lumber for the furniture, flooring, cabinet, and millwork industries, recently announced the promotion of Kelly Hostetter to president.

Hostetter began his career with Hartzell Hardwoods in 1999 as a sales representative before becoming sales manager and then vice president of sales. He has been instrumental in growing sales volumes to over 40 countries around the world during his tenure with the company. He earned his B.S. degree in management with an emphasis in international business from Wright State University. He also received training at the University of Dayton Center for Leadership, along with several executive development programs at Aileron.

For the past four years as general manager at Hartzell Hardwoods, Hostetter has focused on the acquisition and expansion of the company’s facility in Kirksville, Mo., along with developing premium lumber supply for high-end markets.

Hostetter currently serves as vice chairman of the American Hardwood Export Council , the leading worldwide marketing organization of the North American hardwood industry. His local leadership responsibilities have supported Hartzell’s core values of giving back to the community by serving as a member of the board of directors for the Piqua Area United Way, Piqua Chamber of Commerce, The YMCA, and the Piqua Education Foundation.

Jim Whalen, Chief Executive Officer of Hartzell, stated, “Kelly is a strategic thinker with a proven track record of performance as a leader of Hartzell Hardwoods. Kelly has developed a strong leadership team that is dedicated to providing the best possible customer experience.”

Hartzell Hardwoods is located at 1025 S. Roosevelt Ave. in Piqua.