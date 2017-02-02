Commissioners authorize radio system repairs

MIAMI COUNTY — On Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners authorized repairs to the county radio system and signed a contract for body transportation services.

The commissioners authorized the testing and repair of the back-up generator at the Brandt radio tower site.

The generator at the site has been sending out false alarms, which could indicate the failure of a control panel.

WS Electronics, the company that provides routine maintenance services on the radio tower sites, is bringing in Bridgeway and Cummins, the generator manufacturer, to perform the tests. WS Electronics does not have the testing equipment needed, but will be onsite during the repairs.

“We’ve been getting these errors, they come into the Communication Center. The only way to repair is to have Bridgeway and Cummins do the repairs and they will only charge us for the parts,” Communication Center Director Jeff Busch said.

The cost is not to exceed $4,027.

The board also signed a service agreement on behalf of the county coroner’s office with Cron Mortuary Services. The company will provide transportation of bodies from the site of death to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The cost is not to exceed $10,000 in 2017.

In other business, the board held the first hearing on Community Development Block Grant funding.

This is a state-administered program that allocates federal dollars to projects including neighborhood and downtown revitalization programs.

The Office of Community Development expects to distribute $20 million to eligible communities. Miami County is eligible for approximately $3 million in 2017, providing that proposed projects meet the program guidelines, Dan Suerdick of the Development Department said.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@civitasmedia.com

