Edison names new board chair, vice chair

PIQUA — Thomas P. Milligan, of Sidney, has been elected to serve as chair of Edison State Community College’s board of trustees. Assuming responsibility as vice chair is Tami Baird Ganley, of Troy. The appointments took place at the Jan. 25 board meeting and their terms will continue for the next two years.

“It is an honor to serve the college in this capacity, my second time to do so,” said Chairman Milligan. “Of course, Edison State has new leadership since I last served. I am excited to work alongside Dr. Larson, Vice Chair Baird Ganley, and the other trustees to provide vision and support for our staff to make Edison State the best it can be for the students and communities we serve.”

As a member of Edison State’s board of trustees since 1999, Milligan realizes the significant role Edison State plays in the region.

“As the only institution of higher learning situated in and having the stated mission of serving the Darke, Shelby, and Miami County area, Edison State is extremely important,” added Milligan. “Our role in building partnerships with local school districts and the region’s businesses, industries, and healthcare institutions to provide high-quality training and education makes Edison State a critical component of our region’s growth and development possibilities.”

Milligan’s stewardship on the Edison State board includes testifying before the Ohio Senate Education Committee on the importance of public and private alliances and their role in enhancing the quality of community college education throughout Ohio.

Milligan was essential in creating partnerships during The Campaign for Edison Community College, which funded most of the cost to build the 35,000-square-foot Emerson Center at the Piqua campus. In 2009, Milligan was chosen to receive the Excellence in Trusteeship Award sponsored by the Ohio Association of Community Colleges.

In addition to his contributions as trustee, Milligan is the CEO, founder, and owner of Western Ohio Cut Stone in Sidney, which has been in operation since 1995. Milligan is an equity partner in two other local businesses serving the construction and land development sectors.

Tami Baird Ganley joined the Edison State Board in 2015. Director and president of Baird Funeral Home in Troy, Baird Ganley has been active in leadership roles in the field of funeral service including the state association and the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. A lifelong resident of Troy, Baird Ganley has served in various capacities with numerous organizations in the community and is a former adjunct instructor at Edison State.

“We hope to continue to meet the challenge of helping students to complete their educational goals while continuing to provide access to all who have the dream of pursuing higher education to improve their lives and the quality of life in their communities,” Milligan said of himself and Baird Ganley.

Edison State’s board of trustees consists of three representatives from each county in its primary service area — Darke, Miami, and Shelby counties.