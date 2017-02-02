Going green

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Ryan King of Can’t Stop Running Co. displays t-shirts for the upcoming Green Out during the Feb. 17 Piqua vs. Troy basketball game at Garbry Gymnasium. The purpose of the Green Out game is to honor military veterans, including Piqua High School graduate Cpl. Sam Pearson, who was killed while serving our country in Iraq in 2007. Green Out t-shirts to support the event are available for purchase at the PHS office and at Can’t Stop Running, 321 N. Main St. Shirts are $10 each. All proceeds from shirt sales will go the Samuel F. Pearson Memorial Scholorship Fund. All veterans are encouraged to attend the game.