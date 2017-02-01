Nordquist, former county coroner, dies at 83

MIAMI COUNTY — Whether he was attending patients in the emergency room or standing on the sidelines at athletic events, Dr. Bruce Nordquist, M.D. was well-respected as a local physician and county coroner.

Dr. Nordquist passed away Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, in the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. He was 83.

Dr. Nordquist served as the Miami County Coroner from 2008 to 2013.

On Wednesday, current county coroner Dr. William Ginn shared how he considered Dr. Nordquist his mentor in the local medical community.

“Bruce was a great, gentle man, very intelligent. He was just one of those guys I would consider as a mentor when I came to practice here 32 years ago,” Dr. Ginn said. “He was always kind, gracious and willing to share his knowledge.”

Dr. Ginn recalled crossing paths with Dr. Nordquist in the emergency room as well as at local football games.

“He was the Miami East’s team physician and I was Milton’s team physician, so every year we’d meet up with each other at the football games, which is where I last saw him. Bruce was a great guy,” Dr. Ginn shared. “I would think of him often. He had his little quirks and being in the coroner’s office here, they are always telling me Dr. Nordquist stories.”

Dr. Nordquist was a general practitioner in Troy for more than 35 years. He closed his practice at the age of 75 and became the Miami County coroner for five years.

Funeral services for Dr. Norquist will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

Remembered as ‘a great, gentle man’

