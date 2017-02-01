Smiles for miles

TROY — Look out world, Noah and Braxton are now on wheels.

Thanks to the generous donation from the Kiwanis Club of Troy and help from the non-profit Miamibucs Faye McNerney, Noah Rocke, 12, of Troy and Braxton Varney, 4, of Piqua, will be riding in style on their new AmTryke bikes, which were specially outfitted for their needs.

The Kiwanis Club of Troy, with help from Challenger Aviation and local physical therapist Faye McNerney and her organization Miamibucs, were able to outfit the Amtrykes for the two local children.

Kiwanis Club of Troy President-elect Frank Stewart said McNerney and her work with Miamibucs helped the Kiwanis maximize their dollars to get the bikes for the boys.

“They are specially tailored to each child,” McNerney shared. “It’s going to improve their gross motor skills, it’s going to improve their ability to move their arms to help them with fine motor skills. A lot of times, it helps with their speech development because they are actively moving and they are really able to explore their environment. These trykes will be so helpful to them.”

Piqua residents Alisha and Evan Varney shared how when they were contacted by the organization and were overwhelmed with the news that their son Braxton would receive the gift of the Amtryke.

“We were like “Really? Really?” So we were excited,” Alisha shared. “It’s really hard to take him outside sometimes and now we have a chance to do more things as a family outside.”

Braxton clapped and cheered “Yay!” when he stole a moment alone with his mom and his new bright red Amtryke.

“He’s happy. He’ll go out to the window and say, ‘Outside!’ and with this we can go outside,” Alisha said. She shared how Braxton has almost outgrown his wagon, which they used to enjoy the outdoors. “We are excited we can go outside more as a family and go on walks.”

Troy residents Michele and Scott Rocke will be able to enjoy the county bike path with their son Noah, who received his own tryke on Wednesday.

“It will be so nice to be able to go as a family to ride bikes. Everyone has a bike and before, Noah would have to stay with family or something. This will be nice to do as a family and a family bike ride,” Michele said. “He’s getting so good at it. They’ve been working with him at school, where they have a therapy bike. So to be able to have one that fits him will be great.”

Noah celebrated his new set of wheels by ringing the bike bell on the handlebars before loading up his new wheels to enjoy at home.

Miamibucs is a new 501C-3 chapter of AMBUCS and is now located in Troy. Their initial mission is to provide trykes (therapeutic bikes) at little or no cost to children and adults with disabilities in Miami County.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Troy, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Faye McNerney assists Noah Rocke, 12, of Troy, in riding a new AmTryke Wednesday at the Troy Country Club. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_170201aw_AmTryke_Noah.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Faye McNerney assists Noah Rocke, 12, of Troy, in riding a new AmTryke Wednesday at the Troy Country Club. Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Alisha Varney of Piqua, helps her son, Braxton, 4, get around on a a new hand-and-foot-pedal AmTryke Wednesday at the Troy Country Club. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_170201aw_AmTryke_Braxton.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Alisha Varney of Piqua, helps her son, Braxton, 4, get around on a a new hand-and-foot-pedal AmTryke Wednesday at the Troy Country Club.

Children received specially tailored trykes from the Kiwanis Club of Troy and the Miamisbucs organization Wednesday

