Power-ful digging

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Justin Foutz, left, and Kyle Brandewie of Piqua Power dig a hole to prepare the installation of a new power supply box on the square in Piqua on Wednesday. The box’s primary purpose will be to supply power to the city Christmas Tree but will be available for other downtown events as well.
