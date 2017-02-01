Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

SUSPICIOUS: An officer observed a subject reportedly acting suspicious on W. Ash Street on Jan. 29 at approximately 1:30 a.m. The subject was walking in an alley and around a dead end parking lot near numerous businesses. The subject thought there was an alley on the other side of the parking lot and left the area.

There was a suspicious vehicle parked outside of a closed business on Covington Avenue on Jan. 29 at approximately 1:50 a.m. The driver was reportedly waiting on a tow truck.

An officer saw a group of people reportedly yelling at each other outside a bar on N. Wayne Street on Jan. 29 at around 2:20 a.m. The crowd dispersed without incident when the officer approached them. An employee at the bar advised that everything was okay.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a disturbance on Wood Street on Jan. 29 at 5:40 a.m. The occupants of the residence said there was no problem occurring.

There was a report of a disturbance on Brice Avenue on Jan. 29 at 10:15 a.m. The occupants of the residence said there was no violence or threats of violence.

There was a report of a disturbance on Caldwell Street on Jan. 29 at 11:35 p.m. The occupants of the residence said there was no violence or threats of violence.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A juvenile female was warned not to contact another juvenile on Jan. 29 at approximately 5:15 p.m.

LOST PROPERTY: A cell phone was reported as lost at JC Penny on E. Ash Street on Jan. 29 at around 6:40 p.m.

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: There was a report of subjects trespassing in a vacant house on Covington Avenue on Jan. 29 at 7:40 p.m. The landlord advised that no one was inside upon officer arrival.

ASSAULT: There was a report of a physical altercation at Lucky’s Bar on Jan. 29 at approximately 11 p.m. Two subjects were arrested. Tyrone E. Kinney, 40, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault, first-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, first-degree misdemeanor hit/skip crash, and fourth-degree misdemeanor probation violation in connection with this incident. Michael E. Sanders, 30, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

BURGLARY: There was a report of a home burglary on S. Downing Street on Jan. 30 at 3:55 a.m. Electronic items were reported stolen.

By Sam Wildow swildow@dailycall.com

