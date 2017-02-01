Salvation Army honors advisory board member

PIQUA — The Salvation Army of Piqua honored advisory board member Arthur R. Disbrow on Jan. 12, by presenting him with Life Membership.

Disbrow has been an active and vital member of The Salvation Army’s Advisory Board for 32 years. He led efforts to secure sponsors for the Annual Fund-Raisers Bridge Tournament and served many years as the chair for the Property Committee. He has been instrumental in recruiting numerous outstanding Advisory Board members. He spearheaded the efforts and Chaired the Capital Campaign to build the all purpose building. He received The Salvation Army’s William Booth Award in 1988.

In addition to his work with The Salvation Army, Disbrow has served as Piqua United Fund President, board member of local hospital for 30 years (twice as board chair) and local hospice board for 18 years. He received the Order of George, Piqua’s highest award, for community service, and also co-chaired the successful JVS Levy Campaign.

This Life Member award acknowledges all of Mr. Disbrow’s contributions to The Salvation Army and the community.

Provided photo Maj. Robert Kramer of the Salvation Army, left, and Bob Graeser, advisory board chairman, present the Life Member Award to Arthur R. Disbrow.