Four state scholarship applications open

COLUMBUS — Application windows for four of Ohio’s scholarship programs are open for the 2017-18 school year.

The application deadline for the Jon Peterson Special Needs Scholarship Program is April 15. Students applying for a Cleveland Scholarship, EdChoice Scholarship or Income-Based Scholarship must apply before April 30. A second application window for the EdChoice and Income-Based scholarships will open on July 1.

Families will work with the participating school and/or provider of their choice to complete the scholarship application. The school or provider will submit the application once it is complete.

The Jon Peterson Special Needs Scholarship Program is open to students who have a current Individualized Education Program (IEP). Scholarships are worth up to $27,000, depending on the child’s special needs. Scholarships are to be used toward the cost of education and services outlined in the student’s IEP at the participating school and/or provider(s) of the family’s choice.

Students who live within the boundaries of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District are eligible to apply for a Cleveland Scholarship to be used toward tuition at the participating private school of their family’s choice. Scholarships are worth $4,250 for students in grades K-8 and $5,700 for high school students.

EdChoice Scholarships are available to students who are attending, entering or assigned to attend the state’s underperforming public schools. The scholarships are worth up to $4,650 per year for students in grades K-8 and up to $6,000 for high school students. They are to be used toward tuition at the participating private school of the family’s choice. There are 60,000 scholarships available for eligible students.

Income-Based Scholarships are an option for students who are entering kindergarten, first, second, third or fourth grade in the 2017-18 school year, if their family’s income is at or below 200 percent of Federal Poverty Guidelines. The scholarships are worth $4,650 and are to be used toward tuition at the participating private school of the family’s choice.

Applying for one of these state-funded scholarships is just one of the many education options available in the state. School Choice Ohio is the only statewide organization that educates families on the full range of education options available for their children.

Families who have questions about scholarship eligibility, the programs, or any of the other education options available to Ohio students can contact School Choice Ohio at (800) 673-5876.

For more information about Ohio’s scholarship programs or the wide variety of education options available to Ohio students, visit www.scohio.org.