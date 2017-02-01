Tuohy shares life, laughs, love at Lehman

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic’s Schlater Gymnasium was transformed for the 39th Annual Foundation dinner on Saturday, Jan. 28, for an evening full of life, laughter and love. Lehman welcomed Leigh Anne Tuohy, best-selling author and inspirational subject of “The Blind Side,” as the keynote speaker for this evening of gratitude.

The Tuohy family’s story inspired the Oscar-winning film, “The Blind Side,” which chronicles how the family opened their doors and hearts to Michael Oher, an illiterate, homeless African American teen who had recently begun attending daughter Collins’ school.

Tuohy’s talks are among the most inspiring in the world, bringing audiences to their feet each and every time and challenging us all to turn around, identify the need, and help.

“Every one of us has an amazing story to tell, the people I have met with here tonight, have done far greater things than I could ever have dreamed of. We were simply lucky enough to have had the opportunity to have our story told,” said Tuohy.

Also a part of this evening of gratitude was the recognition of those individuals who make an education from Lehman Catholic possible.

New to the Platinum Fellow awardees was the Hartzell-Norris Trust. New to the Gold Fellow awardees was Cargill, Inc. Silver Fellow inductees included John S. and Julia Frantz, Jim and Teresa Hemmelgarn, and the Paul Wirrig Estate.

Bronze Fellow awardees included Air Handling Equipment, R.W. Earhart Company, Doug and Sara Barhorst, Rob and Sue Fridley, J.R. Edwards Concrete, Miami County Foundation, Shelby Landscaping and Gardens, Rob and Denise Stauffer.

Also included as Lehman Fellows were Bob and Nancy Allenbaugh, Kurt and Connie Barhorst, Nick and Ann Bergman, Fr.Tom Bolte, Catherine Custenborder, Kyle and Emily Goubeaux, Mike and Terri Greve, Cate Holthaus, Don and Sue Smith, Jeremy and Kara Sollmann, Jason and Gwen Stiver, The Father’s Table Foundation, The Troy Foundation, Tom and Angie Thorton, Xavier University, Fred and Eileen Wagner.