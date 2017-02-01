Foundation accepting scholarship applications

PIQUA — Applications for a new scholarship offered by the Piqua Community Foundation are now being accepted, thanks to the recent establishment of the G. William Hartzell Charitable Fund.

George William “Bill” Hartzell was instrumental in continuing the Hartzell family businesses in Piqua for many years, and was a major supporter of the community. After his death on April 30, 2016, a bequest made as a result of his estate planning will allow the fund to financially continue his generosity to the community.

An advisory committee will choose recipients of fund distributions. Starting in May, the fund will award scholarships to local students attending institutions of higher learning. Later this year, the fund will begin to make grants to charitable not-for-profit organizations serving Piqua area residents. Hartzell requested both scholarships and grants be made available from the fund.

Scholarship eligibility will be extended to graduating high school seniors, as well as students already enrolled in a college or university. Applicants must meet at least one of the following criteria:

• During high school, applicant must have lived within the Piqua school district, or

• Applicant must have graduated from or be graduating from Piqua High School, or

• Applicant must be directly related to an employee of Hartzell Industries (either a child or grandchild).

According to Karen Wendeln, executive director, the Piqua Community Foundation offers several scholarships each year, some with one student selected, others with several students as recipients. “In 2015, we gave away over $90,000 in scholarships through five different scholarship funds that are held in the Foundation; those went to approximately 57 different students.”

Since 1995, the Foundation has made total grants to Piqua community schools and charitable organizations totalling more than $975,000, and is on track to surpass the $1 million mark this year, Wendeln added.

Those interested in applying for a G. William Hartzell Scholarship should visit the scholarship page on the Foundation’s website, piquacommunityfoundation.org, or contact the Foundation office at (937) 615-9080 for an application or more information.

Hartzell Charitable Fund to benefit Piqua grads

By Belinda M. Paschal bpaschal@civitasmedia.com

Reach Belinda M. Paschal at (937) 451-3341

