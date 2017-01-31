College Credit Plus meeting set

COVINGTON – Covington High School will hold an informational meeting on the College Credit Plus Program for the 2017-18 school year at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the school commons.

This program enables students to attain college credits throughout high school. Students in grades 7-12 for the 2017-18 school year could potentially participate.

Parents of interested students must receive counseling on the program prior to their children participating; therefore, parents are strongly encouraged to attend this meeting to hear procedural requirements and to collect important information on the numerous rules, guidelines, requirements, and deadlines affiliated with this program. Students should attend the meeting as well, especially if they will be new to the program.

Contact Covington High School Guidance Counselor Karen Brackman at (937) 473-3746 with questions or concerns.

Healthy Moves planned at YWCA

PIQUA — Dea Davis will facilitate a new session of Healthy Moves with a four week session beginning Monday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. to noon at the YWCA Piqua.

“The class will focus on improving balance, relaxation and breathing,” said Davis. “The movements will be gentle, smooth and continuous with emphasis on gaining strength and better balance. This program enhances one’s overall health and quality of life.”

New students are welcome according to Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA Program Director.

For more information on membership requirements or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call (937) 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.