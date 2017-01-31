Green Out to honor military vets

PIQUA — The Piqua High School F.O.R. Club and student athlete committee invites the public to attend the 2017 Green Out event at the Piqua vs. Troy basketball game at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17, in Piqua High School’s Garbry Gymnasium.

The purpose of the Green Out is to honor our military veterans, including Piqua’s own, the late Cpl. Samuel F. Pearson.

Pearson, son of Randi M. and Carolyn A. Pearson, is a well-respected fallen soldier in the Piqua community. He was a 1998 Piqua High School graduate and a core athlete in football, basketball, and track and field. He graduated in 2003 from Otterbein University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics.

With a great desire to further his education and serve his country, he enlisted into the United States Army in 2006. Shortly after, he was deployed in August 2007 and actively served as a member of the Finance Corps. He was killed in a rocket attack at Camp Liberty in Baghdad on Oct. 10, 2007.

After his tragic death, the Samuel F. Pearson Memorial Scholarship was established in his name. This Green Out will honor Pearson’s sacrifice to his country. Veterans are encouraged to attend, as they will be honored for their service as well.

Green Out T-shirts will be available for $10, with all proceeds going to the scholarship fund.

Event benefits Pearson Scholarship Fund