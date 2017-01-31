Technology purchases approved

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners approved technology purchases for the county’s Communication Center Tuesday, which will bring the center’s alternate call center up to speed.

These purchases include replacement servers to house the county’s public safety software, as well as the installation of a back up system for the Communication Center’s secondary public-safety answering point (PSAP), or call center.

“This is hopefully the last big piece in getting to where we need to be with redundancy for our systems at the Communication Center,” director Jeff Busch said. The center’s current servers, which are original and nearly seven years old, are nearing the end of their useful lives.

According to Busch, the center has been working to establish an alternate PSAP in case of an emergency situation and this purchase will enable servers to replicate and function at both locations.

Currently the Communication Center servers back up data and transfer that information to the alternation location once a day. The new system would allow there to be near real-time replication of data.

If the primary system were to fail, the secondary server would be able to return to function within 10 to 15 minutes of the failure, he said.

The main center and secondary center can be used separately or in conjunction, Busch said, and operations could relocate to the alternate location in case of emergency.

The total cost is not to exceed $141,468.

The commissioners also approved the purchase of VMWare for the servers at a cost of $7,218, as well as Microsoft Windows server licenses at a cost of $3,698.

The board also approved the replacement of the sanitary lift pump system at the Communication Center. They accepted a quote from Wagner Plumbing and Heating of Troy of $13,850.

The control panel for the original system failed and the county’s Facilities Department recommended the replacement of the whole system.

The commissioners also authorized the purchase of a 2017 Caterpillar wheel loader for the Engineer’s Office. The total cost, including the trade-in value of a 2001 model, will be $160,068.

By Cecilia Fox

