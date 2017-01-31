UVCC names Students of the Quarter

PIQUA — Sidney High School senior Mason Wilde and Irina Dingman, a Bradford High School junior, were named the Upper Valley Career Center Students of the Quarter for the second nine-week grading period. According to Upper Valley CC Director of Student Services Matt Meyer, Wilde is a Teacher Academy major and Dingman is an Interactive Media I major.

Wilde is the son Russell Exley and Aharon Wilde of Sidney. He was recommended by Teacher Academy instructor Becky Kleinhenz, who shared that Wilde is one of her best students, especially in terms of work ethic, commitment, dedication to the program, and maturity. His academic teachers also state that Wilde is a great student, intelligent, polite and will be a great teacher one day.

Dingman is the daughter of Danny and Joyce Dingman of Bradford. She was recommended by Interactive Media Technologies instructor, Susan Caudill, who shared that Dingman is an exceptional student. She is advanced in her skills and has a unique way of solving problems. Her academic teachers state Dingman is motivated, positive, creative, and an all-round fantastic student.

Nominations for Student of the Quarter are submitted by their career-technical program instructors. Students’ attendance, citizenship, leadership and effort are rated. Academic instructors are asked to rate each nominee’s effort during the nine-week grading period.

Five students earned commendation for their nominations. Students earning an Award of Merit designation for Student of the Quarter honors are: Jessica Rufus, Interactive Media II; Lexi Belcher, Exercise Science I; and James Gambrel, Ag & Power Technologies I. Students earning “Honorable Merit” are Triston Sowers, Carpentry II, and Grace Wilson, Early Education and Care II.