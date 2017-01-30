Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (937) 615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.piquaoh.org/police_submitatip.htm for more information.

The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ASSIST SQUAD: There was a report of a possible drug overdose on Caldwell Street on Jan. 27 at 12:20 p.m. Piqua medics treated the subject at the scene and transported the subject to UVMC.

Police assisted medics with a reportedly intoxicated subject who fell down in the bathroom in his residence on Van Way on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.

There was a report of a possible drug overdose on N. Wayne on Jan. 28 at approximately 2:30 p.m. The subject was taken to the hospital for overdose symptoms but there was no evidence of drug use collected at the scene, according to police reports.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of someone approaching a vehicle on Scott Drive and yelling at the occupant on Jan. 27 at 6:40 p.m. Officers advised the involved parties to stay away from each other.

FRAUD: A business at the Miami Valley Centre Mall reported receiving counterfeit money on Jan. 27 between 5-7:40 p.m.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: Mark C. Schutt, 53, of Piqua, was charged with telecommunications harassment on Jan. 28 at midnight.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a disturbance at a residence on Gordon Street on Jan. 28 at 9:20 a.m. A subject was given a ride to a friend’s house.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: An officer was dispatched in reference to an ongoing parking issue on W. Grant Street on Jan. 29 at approximately 10:30 a.m. They were advised that the street is public parking.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: There was a report of a dog running around with no chain on Marwood Drive on Jan. 28 at approximately 6:20 p.m. The owner advised it had jumped a gate and went missing. It was found in the yard later and taken inside.

DRUG OFFENSE: There was report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence on Adams Street on Jan. 28 at 10 p.m. According to police reports, it was found to be three juveniles and one adult allegedly smoking marijuana. Two of the juveniles were released to an adult, and one was taken to the juvenile detention center on an unrelated cased. All subjects were cited for possession of drugs.

http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_web1_blackbgpdc9.jpg

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

To contact the Piqua Police Department: The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (937) 615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.piquaoh.org/police_submitatip.htm for more information. To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

Reach the writer at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336

Reach the writer at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336