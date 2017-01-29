Man found dead at UVMC entrance

TROY — A man was left for dead at the entrance to Upper Valley Medical Center early Sunday morning.

According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Walker, 59-year-old Terry Sims of Dayton, was found “dumped” and unresponsive at the entrance to the hospital at approximately 7:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Walker said the man was found by a hospital staff member.

Walker said the nurse that found Sims attempted CPR on the man prior to him being taken into the Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s death is considered suspicious, Walker said.

“There are no independent witnesses at this time,” said Walker of the person or persons who may have left the man.

An autopsy has been ordered and Sims was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, he said.

Walker said the case has been turned over to the sheriffs office’s detectives, and the case is under investigation.

Dayton man ‘dumped’ at hospital

By Melody Vallieu [email protected]

Reach Melody Vallieu at (937) 552-2131

Reach Melody Vallieu at (937) 552-2131