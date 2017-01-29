Sheriff promotes 2 within office

Staff Reports

TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak has announced two more promotions within his office.

“It is my privilege and honor to announce that Lieutenant Tom Wheeler has been promoted to division road patrol captain and Sergeant Todd Tennant has been promoted to road patrol shift lieutenant,” Duchak said in a press release.

Captain Wheeler, a life-long resident of Miami County, started his career with the sheriff’s office as a correction officer in 1993. He was later hired as a deputy assigned to patrol and then transferred to the detective division where he served as a general assignment detective.

Captain Wheeler was promoted to road patrol shift sergeant in 2002 and later promoted to road patrol shift lieutenant in 2004. Wheeler has also served as Special Response Team commander for a number of years and is also certified as a firearms and Taser instructor.

Captain Wheeler has attended numerous law enforcement trainings and schools throughout his career. His new duties will be in overseeing all operations of the road patrol division, to include training. He has also been recently tasked as the project manager to oversee the sheriff’s office transition to Lexipol for all policy and procedure management/development along with daily training briefs.

“The sheriff’s office is transitioning to Lexipol this year to reduce liability and better our risk management along with adding daily training briefs for deputies,” Duchak said, “This will be a large and encompassing project that I am confident will be successful under Captain Wheeler’s leadership.”

Lieutenant Tennant, who also is a life-long resident of Miami County, started his career as a deputy with the sheriff’s office in 2007. In 2014, he was promoted to road patrol shift sergeant. He also is a member of the Special Response Team and is also one of the office’s crash reconstructionists, having completed numerous certifications and school courses.

“Through his duties as a crash reconstructionist and a member of the Special Response Team, he is called upon at all times of the day, night and week to respond to fatal crashes and with the Special Response Team to dangerous situations usually involving individuals with guns,” Duchak said.

Tennant will be in charge of a road patrol shift. He will manage and oversee operations on his shift to include assisting with providing training for members of his shift along with community outreach.

“I am very proud to be able to make these well-deserved promotions and am confident that Captain Wheeler and Lieutenant Tennant will excel in their new positions,” Duchak said. “Both bring tremendous knowledge and experience to their new responsibilities, which benefits not only me, but the entire sheriff’s office and community.”

Wheeler http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Wheeler.jpg Wheeler Tennant http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Tennent.jpg Tennant