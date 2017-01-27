Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (937) 615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.piquaoh.org/police_submitatip.htm for more information.

The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of a juvenile girl spitting on a neighbor’s car on Madison Avenue on Jan. 22 at 12:15 a.m. The juvenile and her friend reportedly admitted to spitting on the car and cleaned it up.

A juvenile reportedly punched a hole in a wall at a residence on Eleanor Avenue on Jan. 22 at approximately 7:10 p.m. He was charged with unruly juvenile and criminal damaging.

TRESPASSING: A male subject was warned for trespassing at a residence on Cottage Avenue on Jan. 22 at approximately 5:20 a.m.

There was a report of subjects walking up and down the CSX railroad tracks with flashlights on Second Street on Jan. 22 at 10:40 p.m. They were reportedly rock hunting. They were trespassed from CSX property.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A resident reported someone shooting his vehicle with a paint ball on N. College Street sometime between Jan. 21-22.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Two people were warned for disorderly conduct after there were conflicting statements about a car being struck in a parking lot on N. College Street on Jan. 22 at 3:10 p.m.

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a hit skip accident on Park Avenue on Jan. 22 at around 4:30 p.m.

ASSAULT: A victim reported a woman had pushed and hit her on Harrison Street on Jan. 22 at 8:10 p.m. The victim did not pursue charges.

THEFT: Someone reportedly stole items from a vehicle on Covington Avenue at the Colonial Terrace Apartments on Jan. 22.

There was a report of stolen medication at a residence on S. Wayne Street on Jan. 23.

A cell phone was reported stolen in the area of Wood and Weber streets on Jan. 23 at 6:50 p.m.

SUSPICIOUS: A resident reported someone looking into the resident’s home through a bedroom window on Wood Street on Jan. 22 at approximately 11:40 p.m. The suspect was a man with brown hair and brown eyes. The area was checked, but no one was located.

A complainant reported hearing possibly three to four gunshots fired on the 1000 block of Garbry Road on Jan. 24 at 2:50 a.m. The complainant did not want to speak with an officer. Officers checked the area and did not located any evidence of shots being fired, according to police reports.

FOUND PROPERTY: A bicycle was found on W. Water Street on Jan. 23 at 10:10 a.m. It was taken into property.

ASSIST AGENCY: Officers assisted juvenile probation arresting a juvenile who reportedly violated his probation on Dover Avenue on Jan. 23 at approximately 1:15 p.m.

UNDER THE INFLUENCE: During a traffic stop, a driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol in the area of Wood and S. Downing streets on Jan. 24 at 12:40 a.m. The driver refused tests and was charged with OVI.

http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_web1_web1_blackbgpdc9-9-9.jpg

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach the writer at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336

