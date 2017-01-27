Hayner plans chamber concert

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer a Drawing Room Chamber Concert , featuring Kun Dong on violin and Benita Wan-Kuen Tse-Leung on piano, will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28.

Kun Dong and Benita Tse-Leung began their collaboration as a violin/piano duo in the fall of 2014 and have since performed together on university campuses in the region as well as benefit concerts for schools and nonprofit organizations. The violin/piano duo performed a series of concerts in several Taiwan cities including Taipei, Kao Hsiung, and Tai Chung last October.

Kun Dong began studying the violin under the tutelage of her father at the age of 5 and later continued her musical training at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music Preparatory School. Her musical talents were being recognized at a young age. A versatile performer, Kun Dong often appears as a soloist as well as a chamber musician. Her numerous recitals have taken her to major cities in the US, Canada, her native China, and many European countries including Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, Yugoslavia, Bulgaria, England, and Russia. As a featured soloist, Kun Dong has performed with many orchestras including the Shanghai Radio Symphony Orchestra, Beijing Ballet, the Central Conservatory Philharmonic, the Pacific Symphony Orchestra, and the West Los Angeles Symphony Orchestra. Kun Dong has been with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra since 2002 and is a tenured member of the orchestra.

Dr. Benita Tse-Leung is a faculty associate at Wright State University. Born in the US, Tse moved to Hong Kong at an early age and began her musical studies there. She returned to the United States to continue her education in music and obtained her BM, MM, and DMA performance degrees at Temple University and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Tse has performed with her husband as a duo piano team throughout the US and abroad and in 1989, she and her husband, Dr. Jackson Leung, established a piano studio that was committed to teaching serious piano students. Their mission was to inspire and instill the highest qualities of musical learning. Their students have won numerous awards and competitions all over the world. Since 1991, Tse has been serving as a US representative for the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music.

The Drawing Room Concert Series is hosted by Dr. Randall Paul, director of the Wright State University School of Music. This series offers a unique opportunity to experience professional chamber music in an intimate listening room. The concerts take place on the last Tuesday of each month in the school year at 7:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public with a reception afterward. No tickets or reservations are needed.

For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of Hayner events, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.