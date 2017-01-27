Sheriff’s office receives second grant

Staff reports

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services in the amount of $12,662.10 for inmate containment systems for its marked patrol fleet.

The sheriff’s office had received a similar grant last year for the containment systems enabling the department to outfit over half the fleet, according to a press release from Sheriff Dave Duchak.

The awarding of the 2017 grant allows for nine additional cars to be outfitted, which will complete the outfitting of the entire marked fleet, he said.

The prisoner containment systems are comprised of a hard plastic composite back seat and bars that are fitted over the side windows of the cars, Duchak said. This equipment will assist in keeping deputies and inmates more safe as there have been many instances in the past in which combative inmates have kicked side windows out. Additionally, the hard plastic composite seats are outfitted with seatbelts that allow deputies to seat belt inmates in without having to reach over them and also prevents inmates from secreting contraband or weapons as could be done with standard seats, he said.

The grant monies are federal dollars administered by the Office of Criminal Justice Services. The sheriff’s office will fund a 10 percent match of the total award, Duchak said.