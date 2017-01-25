Hayner announces poetry contest, readings

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, announces its seventh annual poetry competition with a deadline of March 17, 2017. The competition is open to all adult and student poets and will be judged in four age categories. The work must be original and unpublished. The contest will be judged by faculty members from Wright State University. Cash prizes will be awarded.

The winners will also have the opportunity to read or have their poems read at Hayner’s Poetry Month Celebration on Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee per person, for which up to two poems may be submitted. A complete prospectus about the competition may be found on Hayner’s website at www.TroyHayner.org.

The contest, sponsored by the Friends of Hayner, is a part of Hayner’s poetry reading series. Each year, selected published regionally known poets are selected to read from their own words. This year, the readers will be Pauletta Hansel on Thursday, Feb. 23, and Richard Hague on Thursday, March 23. The 7:30 p.m. presentations are free and open to the public.

Hansel was recently named Cincinnati’s first Poet Laureate. Her poems and prose have been featured in journals including Atlanta Review, Talisman, Kudzu, Appalachian Journal, Appalachian Heritage and Still: The Journal, and on The Writer’s Almanac and American Life in Poetry. She is the author of five poetry collections, most recently “Tangle” (Dos Madres Press, 2015), “What I Did There” (Dos Madres Press, 2011) and “The Lives We Live in Houses” (Wind Publications, 2011). Hansel is managing editor of Pine Mountain Sand & Gravel, the literary publication of Southern Appalachian Writers Cooperative. Hansel leads writing workshops and retreats in the Greater Cincinnati area and beyond. Read more at https://paulettahansel.wordpress.com/.

Hague is writer-in-residence at Thomas More College in Crestview Hills, Ky. His collection “During The Recent Extinctions: New & Selected Poems l984-2012” (Dos Madres Press, 2012) won the 2012 Weatherford Award in Poetry in 2012. “Milltown Natural: Stories and Essays from A Life” (Bottom Dog Press, l997) was a National Book Award nominee. He is the winner of the 2016 Spring Travel Writing Contest of Nowhere Magazine, and a Judge’s Selection in the 2016 Still: The Journal Creative Nonfiction award. His poetry collection “Beasts, River, Drunk Men, Garden, Burst, & Light: Sequences and Long Poems” (Dos Madres Press) was published in December, 2016.

This event is open to everyone at this low fee due to the generous support of the Friends of Hayner and the citizens of Troy. If you would like more information about becoming a Friend of the Hayner please call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.