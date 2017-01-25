Mehaffie reappointed as Edison trustee

COLUMBUS — Gov. John R. Kasich has reappointed Darryl Mehaffie of Greenville to the Edison State Community College board of trustees. Mehaffie’s new term took effect on Jan. 20, and will continue through Jan. 21, 2023.

Mehaffie has served on Edison State’s board of trustees for nearly 20 years; this is his fourth appointment.

Between teaching at Northmont City Schools in Englewood for over 30 years and his involvement with the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC) since 2002, Mehaffie has contributed valuable insight from multiple levels of the education sector.

In addition to his involvement with higher education, Mehaffie continues to serve on numerous boards and committees advocating for education, agriculture, arts, and the region. In addition, Mehaffie represents the counties of Darke, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble as the Ohio Republican State Central Committeeman for the Fifth Senate District.

Edison State’s board of trustees is composed of three representatives from each county in its primary service area — Darke, Miami, and Shelby. For more information about Edison State’s board of trustees, visit www.edisonohio.edu.

Cutline: Darryl Mehaffie is sworn in by Jason R. Aslinger, judge of Darke County Probate and Juvenile Courts following his fourth reappointment to Edison State’s Board of Trustees.

Provided photo Darryl Mehaffie is sworn in by Jason R. Aslinger, judge of Darke County Probate and Juvenile Courts, following his fourth reappointment to Edison State’s board of trustees. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Mehaffie_Swearing.jpg Provided photo Darryl Mehaffie is sworn in by Jason R. Aslinger, judge of Darke County Probate and Juvenile Courts, following his fourth reappointment to Edison State’s board of trustees.