Commissioners OK purchases, accept quotes

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners voted to approve purchases for various county departments.

The commissioners approved the purchase of a new hydrovac truck for the Sanitary Engineering Department at a cost of $336,823. The 2017 Vac-Con 390 9-cubic-yard combination jetter-hydrovac will be purchased from Best Equipment Company of Indianapolis.

The department currently has pull-behind units, but this will be a self-contained unit that sits on a truck chassis, Sanitary Engineer Paul Huelskamp said.

The department looked at used trucks and considered buying one, he added, but upon final inspection found that the parts that are the most expensive to replace were not in good condition.

“A lot of what we’ll use the Vac-Con for is bucketless digging to look for a utility or something like that,” Huelskamp explained. “You can blast the dirt away with water and use the vac to suck up the slurry that you make, so that you don’t tear into the utilities as you’re excavating.”

The board also approved the purchase of a Hobart meat slicer to replace the Incarceration Facility’s original unit. The current slicer has failing parts and does not pass Health Department inspections.

The cost of the new unit is not to exceed $1,931.

The commissioners accepted quotes from Finfrock Construction and K&S Excavating for emergency water and sewer repairs. The cost per occurrence is not to exceed $10,000, to be used as needed by the Sanitary Engineer’s Office

“This is something we do every year,” Huelskamp explained. These are the same two companies county used last year, he said.

By Cecilia Fox

Reach Cecilia Fox at [email protected]

