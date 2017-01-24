Attorney pleads not guilty to drug charges again

MIAMI COUNTY — Nearly a year after her arrest for drug possession charges, 700 AM-WLW radio personality Lisa M. Wells, 38, was arraigned on a new indictment in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Wells appeared with attorney Brian Davies for the arraignment with Judge Christopher Gee presiding. She was arraigned on four counts of felony aggravated drug possession and OVI.

Wells entered a plea of not guilty and was released on her own recognizance with bond conditions allowing her to practice law in the state of Kentucky.

A pre-trial conference was set for Jan. 31 in Judge Jeannine Pratt’s court.

Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell dismissed the charges with intent to refile on Nov. 29 to add the previously dismissed OVI charge.

Wells was re-indicted by a grand jury on the charges stemming from a traffic stop on Jan. 25, 2016 by Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Last September, Judge Jeannine Pratt denied Wells’ motion for treatment in lieu of conviction charge.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Wells on Jan. 25, 2016, on Interstate 75 near Piqua for expired registration. According to court records, the trooper also noted that Wells was weaving in her lane and even crossing the lines on each side of her lane. The trooper reportedly saw pills in plain view before searching the vehicle. The trooper seized oxycodone, alprazolam (also known as Xanax), amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

Wells is an attorney and radio personality from West Chester, and was a frequent call-in guest on the Bill Cunningham Show on 700 AMWLW.

At Wells’ treatment in lieu of conviction hearing, Judge Pratt noted that Wells gave statements in her various drug treatment assessments that gave a variety of dates that she last abused opiates prior to seeking treatment last month. Judge Pratt noted that Wells was in violation of the terms and conditions of her bond with her admission of continuing to use opiates.

