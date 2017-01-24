Man wanted for allegedly stealing firearms

PIQUA — A warrant was requested for man who allegedly stole firearms from a private residence.

Jason M. Shannon, 29, address unknown, has been charged with first-degree felony aggravated burglary, and there is currently an active warrant for his arrest.

According to Piqua police reports, Shannon reportedly stole firearms from a residence on the 800 block of Washington Avenue earlier this month. Shannon knew the occupants of the home and had access to the gun safes. The stolen firearms include a Smith and Wesson M&P compact 9mm caliber, a High Point Model 995 9mm caliber, a custom made Mosin Nagan 91/30 rifle 5.56 caliber, a Ruger 10/22 caliber, and Winchester 1300 12-gauge shotgun. The total value of the guns is approximately $2,300.

Shannon also reportedly took a van without the owner’s permission in Lima.

In other news:

• A large underage drinking party was uncovered over the weekend at a residence on the 1700 block of Dover Avenue. According to Piqua police reports, there were approximately 40 people inside and numerous juveniles fled the scene upon officer arrival. Other juveniles were identified.

Many people were charged in connection with this incident, including a male juvenile for first-degree misdemeanor underage consumption and first-degree misdemeanor allowing underage alcohol consumption; Kearston J. Blair, 18, of Piqua, for first-degree misdemeanor allowing underage alcohol consumption; a female juvenile for first-degree misdemeanor underage consumption; Kyle A. Scherer, 28, of Piqua, for first-degree misdemeanor underage consumption; and another male juvenile for underage consumption.

• There was a report of a drug overdose occurring on Saturday on the 1300 block of Fairfax Avenue at approximately 7:20 a.m. Piqua medics reportedly advised that the female patient had overdosed. Cathy S. Lester, 47, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments.

• There was a report of a person damaging a car on the 600 block of West North Street on Sunday at approximately 4 a.m. The suspect was located a short distance away, according to police reports. Jack L. Heveran, 26, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.

