Area briefs

Knitting classes set at Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer knitting classes for adults and children older than 10 this winter.

Students in Emily Kasper’s Beginning Knitting class will make a cowl and hat while learning knitting basics. This three-day class will introduce students to pattern reading and gauge, as well as yarn weights. All supplies are included in the $60 fee. Beginning Knitting begins Feb. 6.

Kasper is an experienced knitter who enjoys sharing her love of knitting with others. She is a Craft Yarn Council Certified Knitting Instructor and currently teaches students, from children to adults, how to knit.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information please see www.troyhayner.org. Don’t miss your opportunity to take a class. The deadline to register for a class is one week before the class begins.

For more information, call (937) 339-0457.

Financial report ready for library

WEST MILTON — The annual financial report for 2016 of the Milton-Union Public Library is complete and available for perusal at the office of the fiscal officer at 560 S. Main St., West Milton.

For more information about this or other programs, call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org.

Milton-Union Public Library is located at 560 S. Main St., West Milton and is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BNC to offer winter PEEP

TROY — Put on the snow gear and come join Brukner Nature Center staff for a tromp through the woods.

Through hands-on exploration, Pre-school Environmental Education Program (PEEP) participants will put on the safety gear and learn what goes on in the Wildlife Rehabilitation Unit.

Sign-ups for Brukner Nature Center’s PEEP is under way. The winter session runs the week of Feb. 21 through the week of March 31. This program offers a unique opportunity for children, ages 3-5, to get outdoors and learn through natural discovery.

Classes run for six weeks and are offered for one day a week. Classes take place on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. An additional afternoon class is offered on Friday from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

The fee is $45 for BNC members and $60 for non-members (cash or check). All fees are due upon registration. Class size is limited to 12 children.