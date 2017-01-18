Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

SHOTS FIRED: There was a report of multiple gunshots fired on S. Wayne Street on Jan. 13 at 9:40 p.m. The suspect was not located, but a house was found with bullet holes in it. No injuries were reported.

VEHICLE COMPLAINTS: There was a report of a vehicle broken into on S. Roosevelt Avenue sometime early in the morning on Jan. 13. Nothing appeared to be missing.

A complainant reported that his vehicle was damaged sometime during the day on E. Ash Street near Verizon Wireless on Jan. 13.

Several items were reported stolen from a vehicle on E. Ash Street at La Quinta Inn between Jan. 13-14.

BURGLARY: Firearms were reported stolen from a residence on Washington Avenue on Jan. 13 sometime between 11 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. A possible suspect was named. The investigation is ongoing.

There was a report of a burglary occurring at a residence on W. Water Street while the occupant was at work last night. It was reported on Jan. 14 at around 7 a.m. The only thing found to be missing was a bottle of vodka.

There was a report of breaking and entering on Severs Drive between Jan. 13-15. A secured garaged was forced into, and hunting equipment was reported stolen.

FOUND PROPERTY: A bicycle was found on the bike path near Broadway on Jan. 13 at 2:40 p.m. It was taken into police property.

Two bicycles were found on Linden Avenue on Jan. 14 at around 8 a.m. They were placed into property.

CITIZEN ASSIST: There was a report of a dog being struck by a vehicle on South Street on Jan. 13 at 8:15 p.m. The dog was found to be deceased. The owner of the dog was already notified.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A man reportedly kicked open the door to a known person’s residence on S. Roosevelt Avenue on Jan. 13 at 8:15 p.m. The victim did not want to pursue charges.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A subject was warned for trespassing and telephone harassment on Covington Avenue on Jan. 14 at approximately 4:15 p.m.

There was a report of a disturbance at a residence on Kitt Street on Jan. 14 at 11:45 p.m. Kody L. Miller, 20, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a man sleeping inside the Post Office on Jan. 15 at approximately 1:20 p.m. The subject was located and removed from the Post Office. He was warned for trespassing and public intoxication.

There was a report of a group of teens fighting in the area of S. Roosevelt Avenue and Miami Street on Jan. 15 at 10:15 p.m. They were not located.

ASSIST SQUAD: There was a report of woman who was unresponsive on Clark Avenue on Jan. 14 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the woman was breathing and conscious. She declined receiving treatment from the squad.

There was a report of a 20-year-old woman found unresponsive on Wood Street on Jan. 15 at 3:30 p.m. She was taken to UVMC for evaluation. The incident was a possible drug overdose.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A resident reported that someone posted her phone number on social media websites and she was receiving harassing phone calls on Jan. 15.

DRIVING WITHOUT CONSENT: There was a report of a suspect driving someone’s vehicle without consent on Maplewood Drive on Jan. 15 at 9:40 p.m. The vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner, according to police reports. The suspect was located and arrested for a probation violation.

MENACING: There was a report of woman threatening another woman with physical harm on South Street on Jan. 15 at 10:15 p.m. The suspect was trespassed at from the complainant’s residence.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a disturbance on Caldwell Street on Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. Jo-Keith McDougal, 37, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony disrupting public services, first-degree misdemeanor assault, and first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence in connection with this incident.

By Sam Wildow

Reach the writer at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336

