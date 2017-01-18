Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (937) 615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.piquaoh.org/police_submitatip.htm for more information.

The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

CITIZEN ASSIST: A flag pole was blown over on N. College Street on Jan. 11 at 7:50 a.m. Flags were removed from the pole to remove obstructions on the sidewalk, and they were given to the occupant of the residence.

ASSAULT: A male juvenile reportedly threw a chair at another student during lunch at the Piqua High School on Jan. 11 at approximately 12:30 p.m. A male juvenile offender was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault.

FRAUD: There was a report of a resident receiving numerous phone calls from someone asking for donations to a Piqua Police Department K9 fund, which does not exist, on Jan. 11. The resident was advised that the police department is not currently raising funds for a K9 unit. The resident was not able to provide the phone number from where the phone calls originated.

THEFT: There was a report of a black man stealing several DVD’s at Walmart and leaving on foot on Jan. 11 at approximately 6 p.m. The area was checked, but he was not located.

A shoplifter was reportedly caught at Walmart on Jan. 11 at approximately 7:45 p.m. Malachi R. Boles, 20, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

ANIMAL PROBLEM: There was a report of a dog preventing postal workers from delivering mail on E. North Street on Jan. 12 at 3:15 p.m. The dog owner was advised of the complaint and warned for violations of dogs running at large.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a neighbor causing a problem and allegedly hitting someone on S. Roosevelt Avenue on Jan. 12 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Michael J. Lambert, 36, of Piqua, was charged with minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

SUSPICIOUS: A resident reported someone attempting to get in a house on W. North Street on Jan. 12 at 10:10 p.m. Andrew J. Veen, 42, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

To contact the Piqua Police Department: The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (937) 615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.piquaoh.org/police_submitatip.htm for more information. To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

Reach the writer at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336

