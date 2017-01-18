Math-a-letes in training

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Dustin Selanders, 8, center, solves math problems for Mrs. Jen Dyas in the gym at Springcreek Elementary School on Tuesday during the quarterly Math-a-Lon as classmate Aiden Coppock, right, waits his turn. As students become proficient in their math facts, they earn the title of Math-a-lete.
