Commission OKs extending marijuana moratorium

PIQUA — Following the approval of rate increases for water and wastewater fees, the Piqua City Commission approved extending a moratorium on medical marijuana. The first moratorium was approved six months ago to prevent granting any permit allowing retail dispensaries, cultivators, or processors of medical marijuana within the city for 180 days. Since that 180-day period has expired, the city is extending the moratorium for another 180 days.

The purpose of this moratorium is to wait on further rules and regulations provided by the state in regard to the legalization of medical marijuana. The city of Piqua has looked into what other communities are doing in response to the legalization of medical marijuana, including the Tipp City, which amended their zoning code to disallow retail dispensaries, cultivators, or processors of medical marijuana within the city. Residents of Tipp City can still use legally obtained medical marijuana in their homes.

The city of Piqua has the option of making a similar amendment to their zoning code as well as changing it in the future to allow for retail dispensaries, cultivators, or processors of medical marijuana within the city when the state provides more rules and regulations.

In addition, the commission also took ownership of the former Bennett Intermediate School site, which is currently a vacant lot. The Piqua City Schools board of education will sell the property, located at 625 S. Main St., to the city for $1. The site is expected to be used for the city’s Downtown Riverfront Redevelopment Strategy. City Manager Gary Huff said their current plant for the site is to keep it as open green space.

The commission also approved purchasing hot mix asphalt for the 2017 Street and Alley Maintenance Program from Valley Asphalt Corp, their primary supplier, and Barrett Paving Materials, Inc., the city’s secondary provider. The city has budgeted $332,280 for this program.

The commission then approved a purchase order to Piqua Materials, Inc., as the city’s supplier of stone and cold patch for the 2017 Street and Alley Maintenance Program. That cost is not to exceed $30,000.

The commission also approved vacating a public right-of-way that is an alley north of South Street and west of College Street. That location is currently being maintained by the petitioner, True North Energy, LLC.

The commission also approved the following board appointments: Judy Terry to the Grow Piqua Now Board; Bill Vogt as a member of the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission; Justin Sommer as an alternate member to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission; and Christopher Schmiesing as an alternate member to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

By Sam Wildow

