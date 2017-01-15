Red Cross celebrating centennial

For the Troy Daily News

MIAMI VALLEY — With World War I raging overseas and events such as the Great Flood of 1913 still fresh in the memories of many in the region, leaders through Northern Miami Valley set about to find a way to protect the residents of the area. Their solution: The establishment of American Red Cross chapters throughout the region.

In 1917, Red Cross chapters came into existence in Darke, Miami, Shelby, Clark, Champaign and Logan counties, and for the last 100 years the Red Cross has been helping prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of disasters in the area. From health and safety classes to supporting members of the military, the Red Cross has helped to make our community safer and more prepared.

And that’s worth celebrating. So as we begin 2017, the Red Cross is kicking off a yearlong celebration of its 100 years of serving the Northern Miami Valley. For the next 12 months, we will be commemorating the many past and present contributions of the Red Cross and our amazing volunteers who have given so much their own lives to reach out and care for others, providing warmth and comfort when hope seems to be lost.

During the coming year, Red Cross staff and volunteers will be hosting a number of special centennial events. More details on those events will be made available closer to the dates they are held. They are also offering opportunities for the entire community to celebrate the contributions the American Red Cross these past 100 years through their gifts of:

• Time: Volunteers are the heart and soul of the Red Cross, helping save lives, providing lifesaving services and leadership, and helping our neighbors to prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies. As the Red Cross celebrates 100 years, they are offering special opportunities for others to help shape the next 100 years.

• Money: The mission and work of the Red Cross is as important today as it was in 1917 when we first opened their doors, and the way they fund that work is the same as well — through the generosity of the people of the community. During this milestone year, staff are offering those in the community a way to have an immediate impact on the organization’s future, making sure critical work will grow and sustain in excellence for the next 100 years.

• Memory: Over the last 100 years, almost everyone has been impacted — either directly or indirectly — by the Red Cross’ efforts. Staff and volunteers are offering the people of the community the chance to be a part of the centennial celebration by sharing their Red Cross story. A special story submission form is available on the Centennial Celebration page at RedCross.org/NMVO.

They also encourage the entire community to interact with the Red Cross on social media, following the organization on Twitter (@NMVORedCross) and Facebook (/American-Red-Cross-Northern-Miami-Valley-Ohio) and using the hashtag #NMVORedCross100 when posting.