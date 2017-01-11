Troy man jailed on Piqua burglary charge

PIQUA — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office picked up a Troy man wanted in connection with a burglary in Piqua.

Rodrick K. Siner, Jr., 22, with addresses listed as being of Detroit and Troy, was booked into the Miami County Jail on Sunday on charges of second-degree felony burglary, fifth-degree felony drug possession, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and first-degree misdemeanor driving under drug suspension. He was arraigned Monday in Miami County Municipal Court.

According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Siner is accused of entering an apartment on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue in August 2015 without permission and accosting the occupant. Siner allegedly threatened victim, demanding money. Siner reportedly knew the victim.

When questioned by Piqua police, Siner reportedly admitted to committing the burglary and then fled from the scene. Siner dropped a red Miami Heat baseball cap and a book bag. According to court records, the book bag contained 31 white and green pills believed to be Alprazolam, a generic for Xanax and a schedule IX controlled substance. The book bag also contained $208 in cash.

Siner is currently being held in jail on a total of $11,500 bond. A preliminary hearing for Siner is scheduled for Jan. 18.

In other news:

• There was a report of a drug overdose on the 200 block of South Main Street on Sunday at approximately 1 p.m. According to Piqua police reports, a woman was found unconscious in the bathroom and evidence of drug usage was found.

Shellie L. Radcliff, 41, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs and second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident. Radcliff is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 18.

• A warrant was issued for Danille L. Saunders, 31, of Troy, for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs on Wednesday. According to court records, the incident took place in July on the 2900 block of Delaware Circle in Piqua.

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336

