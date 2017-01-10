… everyone knows it’s Windy

MIAMI COUNTY – A storm front that moved through the area on Tuesday evening left trees and powerlines down throughout the west and central parts of the county.

Law enforcement, fire departments and street/highway departments investigated dozens of calls over a two-hour period.

High winds and heavy rains moved through Miami County, beginning around 8 p.m. Winds out of the west/southwest were blowing at near 30 miles per hour with gusts approaching 50 miles per hour.

No injuries were reported and very little property damage. DP&L and Piqua Power crews will be busy throughout the night restoring power to affected residents.

A car struck tree limbs as they fell across Park Ave. in Piqua on Tuesday. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MU2_2048.jpg A car struck tree limbs as they fell across Park Ave. in Piqua on Tuesday. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate a weather-related non-injury crash on Versailles Road on Tuesday. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MU2_2061.jpg Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate a weather-related non-injury crash on Versailles Road on Tuesday. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Tree limbs are down across power lines on South Ridge Ave. in Troy. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MU2_2066.jpg Tree limbs are down across power lines on South Ridge Ave. in Troy. Mike Ullery | Daily Call A tree trimming truck pulls up to downed power lines and trees on South Ridge Ave. in Troy on Tuesday night. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MU2_2073.jpg A tree trimming truck pulls up to downed power lines and trees on South Ridge Ave. in Troy on Tuesday night. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Trees and powerlines down on South Ridge Ave. in Troy http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MU2_2081.jpg Trees and powerlines down on South Ridge Ave. in Troy Mike Ullery | Daily Call