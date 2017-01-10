… everyone knows it’s Windy

MIAMI COUNTY – A storm front that moved through the area on Tuesday evening left trees and powerlines down throughout the west and central parts of the county.
Law enforcement, fire departments and street/highway departments investigated dozens of calls over a two-hour period.
High winds and heavy rains moved through Miami County, beginning around 8 p.m. Winds out of the west/southwest were blowing at near 30 miles per hour with gusts approaching 50 miles per hour.
No injuries were reported and very little property damage. DP&L and Piqua Power crews will be busy throughout the night restoring power to affected residents.
A car struck tree limbs as they fell across Park Ave. in Piqua on Tuesday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate a weather-related non-injury crash on Versailles Road on Tuesday.
Tree limbs are down across power lines on South Ridge Ave. in Troy.
A tree trimming truck pulls up to downed power lines and trees on South Ridge Ave. in Troy on Tuesday night.
Trees and powerlines down on South Ridge Ave. in Troy