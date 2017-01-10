ME BOE seeks bids for athletic field project

CASSTOWN — The Miami East Board of Education kicked off the new year by passing a resolution authorizing the district to seek bids to recondition its athletic field.

The board approved a resolution to seek bids for the stadium field project through the Kleingers Group of Cincinnati. The firm has surveyed the field and determined the project could cost up to $50,000 or more to repair and level.

According to Dr. Todd Rappold, the firm has performed site work and determined the field does not need additional topsoil, but it does need to be regraded to help with irrigation and drainage.

“We have places where it’s a foot off elevation,” Rappold said. “What (Kleingers Group) believe is that we won’t have to bring any additional top soil and we won’t have to take away any top soil — it just needs regraded.”

Dr. Rappold said the bulk of the cost will be to move the field’s goal posts to re-level the field. Rappold said the goal posts may be difficult to move due to the amount of concrete used to set the posts years ago.

Rappold reported to the board if the cost of the work is too high, the district may put off the project.

“I really have no idea if bids will come in lower than we anticipate, about what we anticipate, or lower than we anticipate,” Rappold said. “We want to make sure that we did this transparently.”

If the board approves to proceed with the project, it will be paid for through the district’s permanent improvement funds. The Kleingers Group would be the project manager. Rappold said the firm was paid approximately $3,000 for the site survey and to obtain bids on behalf of the district.

Rappold said the district wanted to address the field issues first before proceeding with the track resurfacing project at a later date.

The board also reappointed Brandon Fellers as board president and Kevin Accurso as vice president for the 2017 year.

The board assigned the following board members for committee appointments: Ohio School Board Association legislative liaison and student achievement, Accurso; Miami Valley Career and Technology Center, Mark Davis; Athletic Council, Fellers; Facilities, John Demmitt; Alumni Hall of Fame, Davis; Miami East Foundation, Mark Iiames; Audit Committee, all board members.

The board will meet at 7 p.m. at the high school lecture hall every third Monday of the month, except for the month of February, when the meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 21.

District’s field needs re-leveling

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews