Woman sentenced for child endangering

MIAMI COUNTY —A woman was sentenced this week in Miami County Municipal Court for striking a three-year-old with a belt as discipline.

Destiny L. Flores, 24, of Piqua, was sentenced to serve 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

According to court records, the incident took place in late August at a residence on Harrison Street. Flores reportedly admitted that she was disciplining the three-year-old child for pouring liquid soap into a toilet. Photographs were collected of the child’s injuries.

Flores is currently incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

• Cory L. Bailey, 23, of Covington, was scheduled to be sentenced this week in connection with stolen items from Siegel’s Country Store in Covington on Labor Day, but Bailey did not show up for his hearing. A warrant is expected to be issued for Bailey.

Bailey was charged with first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property, fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and minor misdemeanor possession of drugs in September and was found guilty of the charges in November. According to court records, Bailey was found in possession of stolen items from Siegel’s Country Store, including a gas can, a shovel, and knives.

Bailey was also charged with fifth-degree felony breaking and entering in connection with this incident, but that charge was dismissed.

Jess-e D. Ross, 26, of Covington, was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property, fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and minor misdemeanor possession of drugs in September and was found guilty of the charges in November. In December, Ross was sentenced to two years of high-risk probation, fines, and suspended jail time.

Ross was also charged with fifth-degree felony breaking and entering, but that charge was dismissed as well.

• Matthew A. King, 21, of Piqua, was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor theft in Miami County Municipal Court this week. According to court records, the conviction is in connection with an incident that took place at Dollar Tree in February. King was given a $100 fine and 180 suspended jail time.

King was also facing separate charges of first-degree misdemeanor complicity in connection with two incidents reported at Walmart February, but those charges were dismissed.

