County farms receive designation

REYNOLDSBURG — In 2016, the Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized 118 new century, sesquicentennial or bicentennial farms owned by the same family for at least 100, 150 or 200 consecutive years.

More than 1,300 farms are now registered across the state in the Ohio Historic Family Farms program.

Each family received a certificate signed by Gov. John R. Kasich and Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David T. Daniels to keep with their historic documents and pass down to future generations.

“The state’s historic family farms program provides a direct link to Ohio’s impressive agricultural heritage and history,” said Director Daniels. “While their operations are diverse, all the families share a deep pride in their land and the stories behind it. I am happy to help honor their impact on Ohio agriculture.”

Ohio Historic Family Farms is a voluntary recognition program administered by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Century farms have been recognized since 1993, with the bicentennial farm designation added in 2013, and the sesquicentennial farm designation in 2016.

The attached list of families registered their farms in 2016. A complete list of Ohio’s century, sesquicentennial and bicentennial farms is available at www.agri.ohio.gov/divs/cent_farms/.

In Miami County, the following are a list of family farms designated in 2016 by the year established, name of owner, if provided, and farm’s name, if provided:

• 1811, Mark Mitchell

• 1812, Iddings Trust

• 1831, Nevin and Elizabeth Fessler

• 1831, Harold Swank

• 1844, Rita Ressler

• 1852, Sarah Redinbo

• 1854, Shroyer/Mary Manor Farms Inc.

• 1860, Barbara J. Bailey, Studebaker Family

• 1868, Studebaker Family

• 1869, Dennis Myers, Retter Farm

• 1878, Curtis Family

• 1882, Monte Swank

• 1890, Carol Fessler, Fessler Family Farm

• 1899, James and Treva Westfall

• 1904, Gary Campbell

• 1906, Robert Goings

Anyone who can verify that a currently owned farm has remained in their family for at least 100 years may register. For more information, visit www.agri.ohio.gov/divs/cent_farms/, or contact Cindy Shy in the Office of Communication at (614) 752-9817 or [email protected]