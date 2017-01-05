BOE begins new year with elections

PIQUA — Frank Patrizio and Steve Greggerson will continue their respective roles as president and vice president of the Piqua City Schools Board of Education, the result of a unanimous vote during the board’s organizational meeting on Thursday.

The pair took the oath of office, administered by Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Jeremie Hittle. Patrizio is a well-known local attorney and partner in the firm McCulloch, Felger, Fite, and Gutmann. His term on the board expires in December 2019. Greggerson is a former Piqua City Schools teacher and administrator whose term expires in December of this year.

Following the election, the board members conducted routine business, including continuing their membership in the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA), for which the 2017 dues are $7, 153.

Numerous board appointments also were made, including naming Patrizio as the OSBA Legislative Liaison/Federal Relation Network and appointing him as an OSBA delegate, with Andy Hite as an alternate delegate. Hite also was designated as the OSBA Student Achievement Liaison. Hite, along with Bob Luby, will be on the Negotiations Committee. Luby also will be on the Athletic Executive Committee. Greggerson was approved for the Piqua Education Foundation Board. He also was appointed to the Board Audit Committee, along with fellow board member Clint Bostick.

The board approved a resolution authorizing District Superintendent Dwayne Thompson to hire staff between meetings. Thompson explained that this means should the district have a job opening, they will not have to wait until the next board meeting to approve the hiring of new staff. He added that this most often occurs with such employees as bus drivers.

The board also approved the appointment of Kathy Sherman to a seven-year term on the Piqua Public Library Board of Trustees, effective as of Jan. 1, and running through Dec. 31, 2023.

Dates and locations were set for board of education meetings for the rest of the 2016-17 academic year, including the next board meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 25, at Washington Primary School.

